Transcript for President Trump Starts Governing on 1st Full Day in Office

first full day in office to visit the CIA head quarters. He stood from front of a wall of stars honoring agents killed in the line of duty. He praised the intelligence community and slammed the media for the coverage of the inauguration. A message then hammered home by his press secretary in a fiery appearance. Mary Bruce is at the white house. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, well, Donald trurp promised to shake things up in Washington. And that he spp his first full day in his new role and he's back to some familiar fights. Accusing the media of falsely covering his crowds. And also, taking issues with orb claiming that the media falsely created his fight with the U.S. Intelligence agencies. In his first remarks since inauguration day, the new president picked a new fight with the press. They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth. Reporter: Speak at CIA head quarters in is a have a, trump took issue with reports that the national mall wasn't as packed during his inauguration as it was for past ceremonies. We had 250,000 people literally around in the little ball that we constructed. The rest of the, you know, 20-block area all the way back to the Washington monument was packed. So -- we caught them. And we caught them in a beauty. I think they're going to pay a big price. Reporter: The white house is pointing to this photo. This view from the Washington monument as trump delivered his remarks paints a different picture. There is no official crowd estimate. A short while later, a fumg press secretary Sean spicer took to to podium for the first time. His top order of business giving reporters a tongue lashing. These are shameful and wrong. Reporter: No fresh start for their relationship with the press. Trump is trying to mend fences with the intelligence community. There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump. Reporter: Trump debuting a new tone after attacking the intelligence community for weeks. Including accusing them of leaking unsubstantiated reports that the Russians were trying to blackmail him. That's something Nazi Germany would have done and did do. It's a disgrace. The information that was false, fake, never happened, got released to the public. Reporter: The former CIA director, John Brennan, who has sparred with trump in the past, blasted his remarks. His spokesman tweeting that Brennan is deeply saddened and angered at trump's display of self-aggrand self-aggrandizement. Trump should be ashamd of himself. While here at the white house, they have a lot to say about the crowds at the inauguration. They still have not responsible to the messages being sent by those democraten rate issers across the country. And guys, I was here in the briefing room for spicer's fiery remarks last night. We tried. But he would not answer any questions. Pretty unprecedented. We have privilege of welcoming Jon Karl to our den. Great to be here. You have spent a lot of years in the white house briefing room. To not only call out the press but refuse to take on any questions afterwards is this unprecedent snd have you ever seen anything like this before? I have been in the briefing room with ten different white house press secretaries over time. I have never seen anything remotely like that. The idea of the white house press secretary, also on his very first day behind that podium, to go in there, to issue the kind of tongue lashing he did. The lecturing, I have heard that before, personally, actually. But I have never heard of one going in there and then refusing to answer a single question. Really amazing. He's not the president of the United States. He's the press secretary. His job is to answer questions. Given the vast issues facing the administration and the world, why are they taking this issue, the coverage of the crowd size, to focus on? It's a great question. And it's mystifying, except that I can tell you, it's not new. Donald Trump has always had something of an obsession with the size of his crowds. He's attracted human crowds since the first day he was a conditioned. It's come meetly unnecessary. That was an historic day on Friday. An historic speech. There are big questions. What ps to Obamacare? Will he follow through on his promise of lowering health care costs? Or are millions of Americans going to be deprived? What happens on the international stage now that he's saying a big break with past president China, Russia. I would say, Dan, it's a challenge for us in the news media not to obsess over it either. This is not an important issue. He had a big crowd, whether or not it buzz bigger? Who cares? Let's talk about the issues. One of those issues. Election night, trump said, quote, I want to be the president to all Americans. So, does he plan on being the president those millions of merges we saw maurnlging across the country? I think he does. I think if you looked at the last third of his speech, on Friday, there was an effort to reach out to others. And I thing that he knows that that's a challenge. The people at the white house know that's a challenge. This is not exactly the way to do it. Jon Karl, great to have you. You want to stick around? Why not. Come back for "Pop news." A reminder, George Stephanopoulos has a big show on "This week." He'll speak with kellyanne Conway. And senate minority leader chuck Schumer. Senator John McCain will weigh in. Jon Karl will weigh in. More than 40 million

