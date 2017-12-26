Transcript for President Trump's Christmas at Mar-a-Lago

away. We'll move to politics and president trump who celebrated his first Christmas as president with his family at his mar-a-lago estate going to church and enjoying Christmas dinner and tweeting, quote, I hope everyone is having a great Christmas and tomorrow it's back to work in order to make America great again. It's happening faster than anyone anticipated. Kenneth Moton has the latest. Good morning, Kenneth. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. President trump is preparing to ring in the new year with an ambitious agenda. But first he spent the past few days tweeting, golfing and attacking the number two man in the FBI. This morning, president trump ready to get back to work after a Christmas celebration on his luxurious mar-a-lago resort. The president attending mass, surrounded by family. The first lady even posting this festive selfie. Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the entire world a very merry Christmas. Reporter: The president in the Christmas spirit tweeting his holiday message, but over the weekend Twitter attacks. The president blasting his low approval ratings tweets insider polls are strong. Trump teeing off on the golf course and on Andrew Mccabe. The president accusing him who is reportedly retiring in March of bias during the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation. That's your bill. Reporter: That $1.5 trillion GOP tax plan now signed into law. Trump turning his attention in 2018 to infrastructure, his wall on the southern border and immigration. This after "The New York Times" reported that the president allegedly made derogatory remarks in the oval office about immigrants. "The times" reports he was upset about the number of foreigners who entered the U.S. On Visas since he entered office and complained that 15,000 from Haiti all have AIDS. The white house says top officials in that meeting include secretary of state Rex tillerson and then homeland security chief John Kelly now the chief of staff all deny that the president made those comments. The white house calls that report outrageous. Now, this morning the president may have a lot planned but apparently last night he had a lot on his plate. The first family dined on char crusted filet mignon and a lot of desserts and a big beautiful piece of chocolate cake. Paula. All right, Kenneth, sounds good. Thank you very much for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.