Transcript for President Trump's First Week in the White House

Well, robin, it's been exactly one week since president trump took office and let's bring in Jonathan Karl. We learned about a phone call between president trump and the head of the national parks service. Reporters were summoned into the briefing room and told this was the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period. I am curious about the first full day here at the white house. Choosing to send the press secretary out into the briefing room summoning reporters to talk about the inaugural crowd size, does that send a message to the American people that that's more important than some of the very pressing issues? Part of my whole victory was that the men and women of this country who have been forgotten will never be forgotten again. Part of that is when they try and demean me unfairly because we had a massive crowd of people. We had a crowd -- I looked over that sea of people and I said to myself, wow. And, Jon, now we've learned of a phone call between the president and that acting director at the national park service. Reporter: On Saturday morning, David, I mean, just hours after he is sworn in as president of the United States he's on the phone with the park service about those photographs and about the crowd size looking for evidence that the crowd was bigger. I mean it's amazing. He probably even unpacked his bags yet, remember, he was up late the night before at the balls, of course, his inauguration speech and this is what he's talking about, but, you know, it's not surprising at all. Donald Trump has been fascinated by his crowds from the start. He has drawn some of the biggest crowds we have ever seen as a presidential candidate. As a matter of fact if there's one thing nobody should ever doubt it's trump's ability to draw a crowd. But it's clearly something he draws energy from and something of an obsession here. Let me ask you about Steve Bannon, president trump's chief strategist adviser in the white house. He talked yesterday pretty angry. Reporter: Yes, no doubt talking to "The New York Times," talking about the press as if -- as an opposition party, not the Democrats, it's the press that is our opposition. Suggesting that the press should keep their mouth shut. Fascinating because the trump white house has been very open giving a lot of access actually more access than I saw in the Obama administration to the white house press corps. Thanks, Jon. Let's bring in Terry Moran who joins us from London and we know about the prime minister -- the British prime minister going to talk to Donald Trump meeting with him, the first time a foreign leader will be there talking with our new president. What can we expect, do you think? Reporter: Well, the whole world will be watching that meeting, robin. It is president trump's diplomatic debut and world leaders looking for clues about how to deal with a guy they don't know or understand and prt prime minister Theresa may to remind president trump of that close history that the U.S. And great Britain share. She's also looking for a trade deal after British voters chose to leave the European union, but she's also under tremendous pressure to stand up to president trump on the issue of torture and some of the rest of his agenda and she will be speaking for many people throughout America's traditional allies when she does that. Terry, the Kremlin has confirmed that president Putin will be talking to president trump on the phone on Saturday. What do you make of that? Reporter: Well, this is the first phone call and it is a big one. The Kremlin is confirming that it'll happen tomorrow. They say president Putin wants to congratulate president trump on his inauguration. They'll discuss a whole range of issues, president Putin wants the end to the sanctions slapped on Russia after Russia seize crimea and president trump says he wants help in fighting ISIS and islamic extremism and reducing nuclear weapons. They have a lot to talk about and this will be apparently the first time they spoke. Fascinating to watch them, the two of them side by side.

