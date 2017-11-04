Transcript for Prince George, Princess Charlotte to join Pippa Middleton's wedding

Good morning everybody it is time for Bob news. How we did today with some new. Four year old prince George will take on page boy duties while his all there. Princess Charlotte who turns just to have been named a bridesmaid. All. Good luck with god that. If they're not my pick a sister the duchess of Cambridge Kate's we'll also be involved along with prince William and Harry. But after Kate's role royal author Judy wade says she will likely not your sister's maid of honor to avoid stealing the spotlight. The future queen though might do a reading out that I. I'm a problem. Dead at the ceremony and that big day is may twentieth at saint mark's church in angle field I am available to report. You need me after a lot of the cover every right under it. Exactly spring in London. Also brought news this morning Kylie Jenner in the news more than just to make mobile Kardashian sister at nineteen she's now an executive producer and star opera phone shop. It will be called light but Kiley airing on. And we'll follow her she navigates her other than on the north fashion designer author social media star and CEO of cutting cosmetics. At the episode will give her a chance to show fans what she's working on a feature personal time with friends beyond the standard snapshots stories that so many of our kids. Follow a good bet for Ryan Seacrest who's behind the show. Considering Kiley has 91 it. Million in the program followers. And beaten most snapshot used in the world. Probably guilty ratings it. I get 2000 lives a Latin. 100% of congratulations to you. And finally one of Dino vendor is serving up everyone's favorite summer drink I call it summer water. With a twist you got rose in Tauriello certain I'll come. I've been excitement there. His eyes usually reserved for lower priced malt liquors. But why kicker Julian broad is making this practical option available for wine drinkers and is also very cost effective. A standard bolivars that can cost around twenty dollars. Forty officers that'll hold nearly twice that amount for a fraction of the price one store selling them for sixteen dollars so doubles. The amount a beautiful summer water cooler water you fractions. Okay. Connecticut little summer what little summer water. Yeah plus forty houses forty on the. We pay the red paper bag optional. That is a probing question Michael. They are now available for sale in New York Pennsylvania New Jersey California Colorado got it. I'm here free of the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.