Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their romance public

big royal milestone. Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle making their very first public appearance over the weekend adding to speculation that an engagement, well, it could be on the way. Jesse palmer is back with new details. Hey, Jesse. Hey, Michael, that's right. All signs point to it's getting pretty serious. For the first time ever prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a public event together showing their support and even some pda. It's the kiss making headlines. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sneaking in a smooch and a hug at a polo match on Sunday. Meghan cheering him on as he played for his charities together all weekend long, the royal romance going very public at their first official event as a couple. The fact that she was there, pictures of hugging and kissing and very happy really does push us in a direction this is a couple that is here for a permanency and what could well be an engagement in the future. Reporter: One more clue they're nearing an engagement dating for almost a year and Harry jetting back and forth to visit her and Markle making multiple trips to London to see Harry. Caught on date nights in London and Harry snapped visiting her in Toronto before Easter instead of with his family in Windsor. The actress shutting down her blog the tig and cutting ties with several of her business relationships. Two more clues it might be looming. It does seem with the things that have gone on she's angling herself to be more acceptable to the royal family. Reporter: With Harry as the day to his best friend's wedding and she's expected to be on his arm at pippa's wedding. Speculation that an engagement is imminent. A lot of oohs and aahs and that's less than two weeks away and prince George and princess Charlotte are expected to be part of that ceremony as well. Jesse, you've never gotten so

