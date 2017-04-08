Transcript for Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle celebrates 36th birthday

I like participant. It's Friday, baby. As you were teasing it is Meghan Markle's birthday. Happy birthday, Meghan. You know who that is. Harry's girlfriend. Wonder what she'll get for her birthday they flew to London last week leading many to speculate whether it was to meet members of the royal family. Odds that an engagement ring could be coming soon as they celebrate their one-year anniversary this summer. No pressure for the couple. At all. Nobody is watching. Anxiously awaiting. That's the thing. I just want a trip to London. I do too. We already called it. Live team coverage. Part of the family goes, you think maybe it is coming. I think they do seem very happy. Also in "Pop news" this morning, the numbers are in for the world's highest paid authors and we're not among them. Perhaps not a surprise though the top of the list, J.K. Rowling. What might surprise you is her salary, guys. $95 million last year alone. What? Wow. It's been nearly a decade sie the Harry potter writer last topped "Forbes" ranks but taking over James Patterson for the top spot. He came in first for the last three years and Dan brown may not have come in first but he downed his earnings after a suspected eight-figure advance for his new book called "Origin" due out this fall. Cannot wait. All of them have one thing in common, huge movie deals that put them at the top of the list. Okay, I'll keep that in mind. I don't see a movie for a yard sale but open to negotiations. You love love. I do love love. I love Fridays even more. Then finally, you guys, if Madonna can do it, if David can do it, if Cher can do it then why now Dunkin' donuts. The breakfast and coffee chain considering dropping the second half of its name. You're no longer Muir, just David. And Dunkin' donuts is now Dunkin' or trying it. It will be tested at a new location -- Dunkin' donuts. I agree. What are you Dunkin' then? What you Dunkin'? They're going to try it at their Pasadena, California, store and some other store also try it out as well to get people to think of the store as a place to get much more than for just Dunkin' your doughnuts. They've got this extensive list of coffee drinks and sandwiches served well into the evening. A final decision on the one name -- the one-word name change expected next year, I believe we have weighed in. I love how you said they're testing it in California. If they tried it in new England like cape cod, that's the first thing you do, go to get the paper and doughnut. Remember the commercial, time to make the doughnuts. Of course. And time to make the

