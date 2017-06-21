Prince Philip hospitalized in London

Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital as a "precautionary measure" for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.
0:25 | 06/21/17

Transcript for Prince Philip hospitalized in London

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

