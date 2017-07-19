Prince William and Princess Kate arrive in Germany

Their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also made an appearance today as the royals continue their international trip.
2:04 | 07/19/17

We get the latest now on will and Kate's European tour. The royal couple in Berlin with George and Charlotte. The royal fab four saying good-bye to Poland and hello the Germany. Giving us a chance to see their kids one again being kids. George, will, Kate, and Charlotte got back on the plane for the third day of the tour. Apparently not fast nup inform for George, seen tugging at his dad, impatient to get aboard. Charlotte crawling up the steps to get inside. The royal family touching down in Berlin just hours ago. The children once again stealing the show. Asleepy looking George exiting the plane. Charlotte with her own bouquet. It's not conspiracy show. They're a couple very much in love. You see it. He's always looking out for her. I think by bringing their children and showing the sort of display of family unity, that's -- that adds to the image of happy family doing a very important diplomatic trip. Reporter: Large crowds waited to greet them. Will and Kate tried some Polish delicacy, including gold waszer. A traditional liquor with gold flakes, and of course, peierogis. The duke and duchess visiting the the shakes spear theater, which counts William's father as a patron. To meet some of the performers. The royal couple ending their day paying tribute, laying roses at the monument for fallen ship workers. And one of the things we can look forward to seeing in Germany, will and Kate will go head to head again. They're super, supercompetitive. They'll battle in a rowing race. They did this in Canada. They don't like to lose. I think he'll let her win. He's not going to let her win. Come on. Yeah. Fair is fair. Let's go ginger.

