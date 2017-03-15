Transcript for Prince William skips royal event for Swiss ski trip

We are back now with our big board and let's start, why don't we, with prince William in hot water. We want you to take a look at this. The future king seen dancing at a nightclub in this video released by TMZ also spotted on the slopes with an oaustralian model and hitting him hard for skipping a royal event to go on that ski trip and lama Hasan from London joins us. The dancing. I mean, you can kind of see he's rusty at it but he's been given a hard time for this. Tell us why. Yeah, good morning to you, Amy. This is igniting a firestorm here. The British tabloids are having a field day calling prince William a part-time prince and saying he's not pulling his weights part of the royal family. Two schools of thought. On vacation with his mates. He has had a busy schedule so far this year. So what if he goes with his friends skiing? Well, when you miss what is being described as a majorchurch service in the royal calendar and all the members of the royal family are there and you're M.I.S., it's not sitting well with the papers especially when you see those images of him having a good time, high-fiving an Australian model. You saw the video there obtained by TMZ hitting the dance floor getting his groove on, it just doesn't play well here and, of course, the question, where was Kate? War was his wife? One paper saying, gosh, she must be really understanding to allow her husband to go off gallivanting like that. He was dancing by himself. Yeah, he was. He was. We did reach out to kensington palace and say this is something they don't normally comment on. Everyone in this newsroom is intoxicated watching him dance. One of the best things I've seen in a long time. You can learn something, Michael. But a lot of critics have complained about prince William's work ethic in the past. Does this reinforce what they've been saying about him? Yeah, absolutely. He has been criticized. People believe that he's just not pulling his weight. He's not doing enough as a member of the royal family. He has hit back at those critics. Last year in an interview prince William saying he does take his royal duties very seriously. It's about finding your own way at the right time and in fairness he's not even a full time royal yet. Don't forget. He is still an air ambulance pilot. Ken sin ton palace saying he's leaving that job in the autumn moving with his family to London to take a bigger royal role and that's when he shoulden judged. Lama, thank you. We're not judges, by the way. I think the man has moves. I'm glad he shows them and everybody here, a lot of smiles on our faces this morning so, lama, thank you and now we're going to go to the story behind that internet sensation. A professor interrupted by his kids who crashed his live interview with the bbc last week, now he's revealing what really happened behind the scenes and Nick watt joins us now. Good morning to you, Nick. And, Nick, regardless -- what do you think about the press conference? How do you think this father did under a little stress there. Reporter: I think he did pretty well. Listen, this guy is clearly freaking out. He's been hunkered down for five days before as we like to say breaking his silence. You know, five days later, 100 million views later and we're still talking about this. It should have been a mildly boring interview about south Korean politics, but online we've had countless forensic analyses of how this guy reacted when his daughter first then his son, then his mortified wife burst into the room live. He has, you know -- he's breaking silence so professor Robert Kelly, take it away. My guess is that this is the sort of thing that a lot of working parents can relate to. Your children sort of interrupt you in the middle some kind of project. I think it would end any television appearances. People would see this and assume it was wildly unprofessional. Yes, I was wearing pants. Someone at lunch recognized me today at the hotel and asked if I was wearing pants. Strangers ask me if I was wearing pants. I think the reason why this became -- why this went viral is because my real life sort of punched through the fake cover I had created for television, right. There I am in my suit delivering my talking points or whatever and then suddenly reality bursts in. I think the real issue for him it was that initial swipe, it was the swipe and the stoney face that got him the attention. He's mortified and that's why it's funny. Listen, we all know stuff happens on live TV. You guys remember those two kids adopted from China recently. They were doing like handstands live on our show and everyone laughed and that's really the only way to play it. Of course, now that I'm acting like an expert something terrible will happen to me and I'll handle it terribly unlike those ladies who did very well. I'm waiting to mess up. I mean, I think also that little girl, the way she walked in like this. Nick, has anything like that ever happened to you with your kids? No, I can blame my wife for one thing. Once my wife ironed my shirt before I came on your show and during my live the producer was shouting in my ear what's happened to your shirt? It's a disgrace, it's terrible. I managed to get it going. The up shot was my wife has never ironed my shirt again. I iron my shirts. Ah. I'm waiting to mess up. I feel sorry for this guy. I think he handled it well. I feel for him. I feel for him. Well, we all -- it can happen to anyone. And my favorite part is wife came through the door after the kids like Kramer from "Seinfeld." She was totally lost and trying to figure it out. She shut the door at the very end. He thought it was his fault for not locking the door so he took one for the team. Take one for the team, right. Lama, Nick, thank you, both. Amy, thank you. Thank you.

