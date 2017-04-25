Transcript for Prosecutors say former Tenn. teacher planned 'audacious scheme'

Now the new details about how the former Tennessee teacher charge Rd kidnapping a 15-year-old student managed to escape authorities for a month. He appeared in court on Monday. Eva pilgrim has more from Nashville, Tennessee. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Tad Cummins is facing serious charges. This morning, authorities allege he admitted that he took off because he knew he was under investigation. New details this morning on how that Tennessee teacher allegedly hid from the law after taking his 15-year-old student across the country. He'll face a minimum sentence of ten years or longer. Reporter: Prosecutors telling a judge he planned and executed an audacious scheme, taking Elizabeth Thomas through nine states before being captured last week in California. Prosecutors claim Cummins changed license plates. Made only cash purchases. Changed the appearance of his SUV. His original plan was to take the victim south of the board to Mexico and beyond. He allegedly got a small water craft and conducted a test run. Instead, the pair ended up here in this remote cabin in California. Food, I gave them. Reporter: Inside, leftover food sitting on bare floors, along with camping gear, toilet paper, and little else. Elizabeth's dad speaking to ABC news. He had not been feeding her. She said they were eating flower and things. Reporter: Elizabeth now spending time with a trauma team. Her family says she has a long road ahead. Sometimes, she'll be happy and laughing and back to the same old girl. And then, she'll be sometimes just in a fetal position crying. It's a roller coaster for her. Reporter: And Cummins did not enter a plea. He's still behind bars this morning. Prosecutors saying he's a flight risk. Authorities are planning to bring him back to Tennessee.

