Transcript for The real family that lives inside the 'Bachelor' mansion

Right now our exclusive look inside "The bachelor" and "Bachelorette" house. It's actually a real family's home. ABC's Nick watt got an exclusive tour inside with the people who live there. Reporter: Ooh. The rose ceremony. That's what this room is for. Yeah, but nine months of the year it's also where brothers Nick and Marshall Jr. Play pool. Yep, a regular family lives here when "The bachelor" or "Bachelorette" aren't filming, regular fans with favorites. I love Chad. This is your house. Yeah, that's probably the only reason he'd talk to me. Reporter: Twice a year they move out. Stay in a hotel. We move everything out. Pack it up. Reporter: Everything? Everything. Reporter: Their home transformed into this. ??? You're a trouble maker. I know. I mean, I wouldn't want 25 frisky people staying in my house. Well, apparently some of them aren't frisky. Maybe he hasn't seen some of the pool scenes. Not looking for a girl like that. Right in front of the -- Do they drain the pool for you before -- I mean, I hope so. No, it's not contaminated. Reporter: Marshall claims he doesn't know who Nick chooses this season, I don't believe him. Marshall and his wife designed the place over a few bottles of red wine. He is a contractor. Built it himself. I'd be tempted to build myself another house and then just use this as film set, wedding venue. Got the dirt next door and plans, I just haven't built it. Reporter: I'd probably come to a bachelor-themed weekend. You'd be the bachelor. Okay. You're standing there and looking at all these beautiful women. Reporter: Two do show up. Shot to find it's taped, not live and real people are living here. Sometimes he's not having it and we got to -- Wow, we went there. How many times, he said, come on in. Reporter: Sometimes he lets fans take a dip in the pool but only sometimes. For "Good morning America," Nick watt, ABC news, somewhere joust outside Los Angeles. Thank you, Nick. Can you see a new episode of "The bachelor" Monday night at 8:00, 7:00 central right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.