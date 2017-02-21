The real family that lives inside the 'Bachelor' mansion

ABC News' Nick Watt speaks to the family that lives in the "Rose" house while the reality show is not being filmed.
2:21 | 02/21/17

Transcript for The real family that lives inside the 'Bachelor' mansion
Right now our exclusive look inside "The bachelor" and "Bachelorette" house. It's actually a real family's home. ABC's Nick watt got an exclusive tour inside with the people who live there. Reporter: Ooh. The rose ceremony. That's what this room is for. Yeah, but nine months of the year it's also where brothers Nick and Marshall Jr. Play pool. Yep, a regular family lives here when "The bachelor" or "Bachelorette" aren't filming, regular fans with favorites. I love Chad. This is your house. Yeah, that's probably the only reason he'd talk to me. Reporter: Twice a year they move out. Stay in a hotel. We move everything out. Pack it up. Reporter: Everything? Everything. Reporter: Their home transformed into this. ??? You're a trouble maker. I know. I mean, I wouldn't want 25 frisky people staying in my house. Well, apparently some of them aren't frisky. Maybe he hasn't seen some of the pool scenes. Not looking for a girl like that. Right in front of the -- Do they drain the pool for you before -- I mean, I hope so. No, it's not contaminated. Reporter: Marshall claims he doesn't know who Nick chooses this season, I don't believe him. Marshall and his wife designed the place over a few bottles of red wine. He is a contractor. Built it himself. I'd be tempted to build myself another house and then just use this as film set, wedding venue. Got the dirt next door and plans, I just haven't built it. Reporter: I'd probably come to a bachelor-themed weekend. You'd be the bachelor. Okay. You're standing there and looking at all these beautiful women. Reporter: Two do show up. Shot to find it's taped, not live and real people are living here. Sometimes he's not having it and we got to -- Wow, we went there. How many times, he said, come on in. Reporter: Sometimes he lets fans take a dip in the pool but only sometimes. For "Good morning America," Nick watt, ABC news, somewhere joust outside Los Angeles. Thank you, Nick. Can you see a new episode of "The bachelor" Monday night at 8:00, 7:00 central right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

