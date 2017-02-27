Transcript for Recap of the 2017 Oscars

everybody talking about this morning, that stunning oscars end, "La la land" mistakenly named best picture. "Moonlight." Let's go back to Chris Connelly in Hollywood for all that. Hey, Chris. Reporter: Hi, how are you? Right you are. Well, it certainly wasn't the first Hollywood production to get a surprise new ending. The 89th oscars will long be remembered for a finish that like a last-second basketball shot was overturned upon further review. No way. Yes, way. "Moonlight" has won best picture. Reporter: "Moonlight" taking best picture after a stunning snafu brought the show to a standstill. Reporter: "La la land." Reporter: Warren beatty and Faye Dunaway handed the wrong envelope declaring "La la land" the winner. To hell with dreams. I'm done with it because this is true. Reporter: Host Jimmy Kimmel reacting to the gaffe on the ABC post show. The card he showed to me which the way said Emma stone, "La la land." Reporter: Mahershala Ali talking to Amy backstage. I didn't even know what to do. I think I needed to hear them say it multiple time. Reporter: Pricewaterhousecoopers saying they're investigating how the mix-up could happen. Shed no tears with that musical. It won six academy awards including best director and best actress for Emma stone. An impassioned speech making Viola Davis' best supporting actress win for "Fences" a memorable one. We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. Reporter: "Manchester by the sea's" Casey Affleck earning best actor. I'm really proud to be a part of this community. Reporter: First time Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel delighting his office with movie candy parachuting from above and going on about that Damon feud. Am I being played off seriously. Reporter: Even trying to take responsibility for that end of the show awkwardness. I promise I'll never come back. Good night. Reporter: Oh, it was incredible all right. Price waterhousecooers take the blame falling on their collective briefcase but truly an unforgettable climax to a highly entertaining academy awards, guys. It was. I hope that Jimmy does come back. I know he said he wouldn't come back. I cannot sit back because I keep sliding off these seat cushions.

