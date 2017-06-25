Transcript for Record-high heat spawns wildfires across the West

never a good sign. For the southwest, this dangerous heat weave going on for over a week. It's helped spawn wildfires. This morning, nearly two dozen wildfires burning across the west. As soaring temperatures continue to bake the region. We're dealing with just absolutely unprecedented fire behavior out here. Reporter: In Utah, the Brian head fire growing overnight, scorching more than 40,000 acres. High winds and the record-breaking heat fueling the blaze. It's terrifying. I mean, when it first started, it was scary enough. Then it looked like it was out. And then, bam. Reporter: Crews working furiously to evacuate at least 700 rez E dents as fires destroy homes, leavinging families with nothing but memories. I see them save one cabin after although after another. They worked their -- they put their lives on the line to protect people's property. These guys are. They're heroes. Reporter: Double highs and we have offshore flee. The heat will continue here. State only emergency for Utah because of the fires. 115 or better in Phoenix or Vegas. Portland, 100. They hit 98 yesterday. 101 potentially today. We drop it 20, 30 degrees on Monday. Today will be a scorcher. No doubt. Phoenix, 113. Your heat wave will eventually subside. It's very, very arm for Kelly Ann: Good Sunday morning. It's going to be a hot one. Humidity is going to be quite a bit lower. It's a nice dry heat with temperatures reaching into the lower 80's for Boston. Mid 80's through the north shore and merrimack valley. Clouds are going to be sparse, but as we head into the afternoon, we'll see a few develop with the chance of a pop-up shower or two. Mainly dry for today, so keep those outdoor plans. An eye to the sky between 4:00 to 8:00. And yesterday at this time, we were telling you about severe weather rolling through new Jersey. These are the pictures. Check them out. Howell township. A tornado warning. Home Depot. The doors flyinging open. An f-0. Debris flying around. 75-plus mile-an-hour wind there is. Saekd one nearby. Winds just outside of Philadelphia blowing down trees and knocking out power. A quieter day today. Thankfully, for the northeast. New Jersey got hammered. How beautiful it was after the storm went through, though. No humidity. I was happy to be alive yesterday it was so pretty. Today will be no different. Enjoy. By the way enjoy the seat. Ron is back next weekend the. I know you love having a seat at the table. I love the seat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.