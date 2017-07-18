Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish dish on 'Girls Trip'

More
The stars of the new comedy also share their three must-haves for a real-life girls' trip.
4:31 | 07/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish dish on 'Girls Trip'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48692258,"title":"Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish dish on 'Girls Trip' ","duration":"4:31","description":"The stars of the new comedy also share their three must-haves for a real-life girls' trip. ","url":"/GMA/video/regina-hall-tiffany-haddish-dish-girls-trip-48692258","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.