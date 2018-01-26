Transcript for How your relationship with your first child changes when the second one is born

And we are going to turn now to our "Gma" cover story, ginger posted a question to her Facebook account, wondering how she'll ever love her second child as much as she loves her first child. Adrienne, she got so many responses and Paula Faris, a mother of three is here with more. Hey, Paula. Good morning. Good morning, Michael. Good morning, everyone. Where is the chicken, by the way? I would have a little chicken on set. Maybe this weekend. But we know so many expect apartment mexpectant moms are asking a heartfelt question. The question that weighs on the hears and minds of moms who are expecting. How will I ever love my second child as much as my first? Including our own ginger zee who took to Facebook to ask for some advice as she prepares to welcome baby number two. The responses poured in by the thousands. One woman revealing she felt guilty for not loving her second the same as her first. But then realized she loved them both just differently. Another claiming your heart just doubles in size when you meet your second born. Nicole writing she cried the final two weeks of her pregnancy worrying about the same exact thing. A leopard. Reporter: The 30-year-old says she struggled with infertility before giving birth to her son. It was definitely an emotional roller coaster going through the fertility treatment, a lot of tears. Reporter: So when she found out she was pregnant with baby number two, it was a complete shock. We really were super excited after the initial shock wore off and then the initial, oh, my gosh, what's Luca going to think? How is he going to react is what kind of set in. Reporter: She says she was constantly worried about how she'd split her love and attention between her little boys. Every fear I had about not being able to love my second as much as I loved my first was completely gone as soon as I laid my eyes on him. I definitely think that I love them equally but definitely differently. Reporter: According to past research it's Normal to express feelings of guilt and sadness towards their firstborn when having aecond child. And now she says one of the bet parts of motherhood is seeing how much her boys love each other. They're best friends. The first thing Luca wants to do in the morning is go say hi to Tony. Where is Tony? Where is Tony? Oh, my gosh. It is Normal and common and, ginger, from my own experience I can tell you that those fears are going to subside the moment that you hold your baby. I felt the exact same way when I was pregnant with my second. How am I going to split my love and felt like I was cheating on my firstborn and there was a bit of resentment but the moment you hold your baby it will subside. Your heart will grow and the boys will be like this. Everybody says it so I'm looking forward to it because I'm telling you that is not how it feels when I look at him right now. I'm glad you're here to talk about this and Dr. Ashton is back as well. Only two weeks away from the second baby boy in the household. When did you start feeling like this. About two weeks ago so within a month of my due date I just started looking at Adrian and every time I would start tearing up. Not me. I'm not an emotional person. I would look and say, have we done enough together? There's going to be another -- am I going to like this one? How will I like this one as much as I like you? What if I don't? That's a real question. My mom has favorites. There's no question. Wow! I think we know who she thinks her mom's favorite is. And, Dr. Ashton, how common is this because, you know, George and I are two guys sitting there. We saw this and we were like, really? We never thought about that as men. How common is had? I don't think you're going to see hard-core statistics on this but I think that deep inside this is probably a nearly universal emotion or thought that a lot of moms if not all go through at some point and we just, we keep it in the shadows because it's a weird thought to kind of articulate to yourself, I'm having a baby, what if and I think that's very, very Normal and common and I think all too often we don't give ourselves permission to say, okay, I feel that way and it's a concept of multiple truths. You can have that question, that doubt, that fear and as Paula said, Dr. Paula and myself, you will love that baby and you don't even have to ask as much. It will be different and incredible. And, ginger, you talked about looking at Adrian and wondering have we done tough? How are you preparing for baby number two? For him we've been doing it the whole time. He'll say baby brother, come out and kiss my belly. You know, and I am not as worried about his reaction because we've done books and we've done shows and we've given him -- it's more I realize I didn't give myself the preparation. I need a book. I need something. Two week, ginger. Two weeks. And I tell you what you have a great s'more system, a great husband and you have us. Yes. So I'll baby-sit. Eddie is like I'll -- we don't want to you baby-sit. I'm so grateful for all the responses online because I'm not alone. I'm glad you shared it. So open and sharing. Love you, Adrian. We have two weeks left.

