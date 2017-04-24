Transcript for Remembering the 'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran

Back now with the "Happy days" stars sharing their memories of Erin Moran, the actress famous for playing Joanie, passing away and Jesse palmer is here with new details. Good morning, Jesse. Good morning, Michael. Erin Moran shot to fame as a child but struggled in and out of the spotlight and this morning we're learning that those challenges may have started just as America was falling in love with the young star. ??? Sunday, Monday, happy days ??? Reporter: Viewers watched her grow up on screen on one of the most popular TV shows of all time, Erin Moran played spunky little sister Joanie Cunningham on "Happy days." I don't want to spend the night at Lisa's. Reporter: Cast whethshe was cast when she was just 12 with her big brother Richie played by Ron Howard. From the spoon? No, my ear. Of course from the spoon. Not only was she quick and bright, could get the jokes, could deliver a joke. Reporter: Moran's death remains a mystery. What's known for sure is that she is fallen on hard times after "Happy days.." There is speculation that perhaps her death was drug related. Her on screen mother says there were early signs of trouble. She remembers taking Erin to lunch and trying to help her. Erin, we all talk about you but we don't know how to help you. She'd say I don't know what you're talking about. So she was in so much denial. Reporter: Happy days cast mates paying tribute on social media. Ron Howard writing, such sad, sad news. R.I.P. Erin. Henry Winkler telling ABC news, I will always remember Erin with her sweet smile that greeted me on the very first day I walked on the set of "Happy days." It's still not clear exactly how she died but authorities saying they are going to conduct an autopsy. Thank you, Jesse.

