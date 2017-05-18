Transcript for Rep. Jason Chaffetz reacts to Robert Mueller as special counsel

Okay, robin. Thanks, more on what's next with the chair of the house government oversight committee GOP congressman Jason Chaffetz, thanks for joining us. Right after former director Mueller was appointed you said Mueller is a great selection, impeccable credentials, should be widely accepted yet you think he shouldn't have been appointed. Explain what you mean. Well, I don't know that a special counsel was warranted at this point. I have not seen the direct, full evidence of an actual crime and believe they're true professionals at the FBI and should be allowed to continue to do that job. With that said I do think director Mueller is probably the best possible choice they could have made. I guess with the acting attorney general rod Rosenstein said when he was appointing this prosecutor yesterday he said these are unique circumstances, assuming he was referring to the fact that former director Comey was leading the investigation, was fired by the president and now we know about these notes from director Comey, as well. Yeah, and we like to see those notes. There was a "New York Times" article. Even the reporter hasn't seen those. We asked the department of justice to see those documents. If we need to subpoena them we will but we do need to see the full content ofhese materials and then also talk to director Comey. You've set a hearing for next Wednesday. I know you want director Comey to testify at that hearing on Wednesday. Have you heard from him yet? I have. His telephone number changed since he left government service and so I used to be able to text and call him. I do believe he has my telephone number. I do hope to chat with him but to comply with house rules I set the date for next Wednesday 9:30 A.M. Eastern time and hopefully we can have the hearing then. Is there any conflict now that a special counsel has been appointed where you might see the justice department former director Comey say we'll give all our tears over to the special counsel rather than testify to congress? Well, look, the house representatives has its own equities and interest in this. Just because there is an investigation or work done at the department of justice doesn't excuse the congress from doing its own work and getting to the bottom of things so that's hardly an excuse that has worked in the past and not going to work moving ard. You see nothing that would prevent former director Comey from testifying before your committee? I really don't. I want to have the conversation with him and allow us to share that information but, no, I do think in the light of day, in a public setting he should be able to tell us about not only the materials if they're there and I question whether or not they're actually there but -- Why do you question that? How did he take that? Nobody has seen them. Even the reporter that did the story hasn't seen them. Nobody that I know of, even the reporter, has not actually seen these documents. We do know that director Comey had a history of taking notes of conversations. Yes. We've seen his testimony to congress before. Yes, I mean,learly we're taking this very seriously. And I'm believing what's in there but, you know, I want to have some skepticism and I'm not going to presuppose the conclusion either. I want to look at the information and hear about the person that actually wrote it. I think that's the fair way and Republicans and Democrats can question him in the light of day in a public setting. Finally, on other front, "The New York Times" is reporting that president trump's team knew that general Flynn was under investigation for secretly working for Turkey during the campaign, yet the president hired him anyway. Does this raise questions for your committee? General Flynn is a former officer and should have never taken money from Turkey nor should he have taken money from the Russians. You just can't do that unless you seek permission and get permission. He evidently didn't get that. That's why we referred the matter to the department of the army for the final determination. Congressman Chaffetz, thanks for joining us this morning. Thanks, George.

