New report finds brain disease in most football players studied

More
Researchers at Boston University found that of the 111 former NFL pros included in their study, 110 met the criteria for a CTE diagnosis.
2:59 | 07/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New report finds brain disease in most football players studied

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48855574,"title":"New report finds brain disease in most football players studied","duration":"2:59","description":"Researchers at Boston University found that of the 111 former NFL pros included in their study, 110 met the criteria for a CTE diagnosis.","url":"/GMA/video/report-finds-brain-disease-football-players-studied-48855574","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.