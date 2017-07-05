Transcript for Republican House members are hearing from constituents upset over the GOP health care bill

This is a weekend of frustration and uncertainty in American politics, as well. With Republicans who voted to repeal and replace Obamacare facing fiery town halls like this. Meanwhile, there's another story looming having to do with the investigations into possible connections between team trump and Russia. David Wright is with the president in bedminster, new Jersey. Reporter: Hi, Paula. Hi, Dan. Republican lawmakers are hearing loud and clear from constituents that don't like some of the provisions of the health care bill. They're saying they feel betrayed. These are human beings! We have bodies, we have minds! Reporter: In upstate new York, congressman Tom Reid reassured his constituents that people with pre-existing conditions need not worry about the Republican bill. The bill protects the pre-existing conditions. No! Reporter: In fact, the bill rolls back the affordable care act's protections for patients with pre-existing conditions. Health insurers would have to cover them. But the bill allows insurance companies to raise rates on those patients. Possibly making their insurance unaffordable. In Idaho, congressman recall Labrador pushed back. That lie is so indefensible. Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care. All: Hey, hey, ho, ho. Reporter: Congressman Rodney freelingheisen switched his vote from no to yes just last week. I spofrt looking at pre-existing conditions. He was holding my flert his hand, yes, when he said that. Reporter: Adina survived stage 4 breast cancer. Now in remission, thanks to these pills. So it's called ibranz. Ibranz. Reporter: They cast $11,000 a month. More than she earns. $500 a pill. But it's saving my life. Reporter: Do you feel like you're congressman joild out? Yes, absolutely. I'm furious. Reporter: Here in New Jersey, the president continues to be little bit defensive about his decision to come to bedminster. Saying the reason he's stage here and not in New York City is that it would be much more expense and disruptive to go there. Meetings. But check out this picture. He's taking time to lower his handicap. Dan, Paula? Congress has been exploring the impact of Russia on the election. This week, Sally Yates is set to testify. What can you tell us? Reporter: She's the former top justice department official. She was the kt aing attorney general at the beginning of the trump administration. She'll testify for the very first time tomorrow before a senate committee. She'll be talking about the warnings she gave the administration about Michael fl Flynn, the former national security adviser and his contacts are Russia. Also, surveillance will be on the question list. Dan an Paula? Dade Wright. Thank you very much. Let's bring in George Stephanopoulos. How consequential do you expect this testimony to be? It's likely to be dramatic. Americans will hear the warning she gave to the white house about Michael Flynn. What that changes his story, hard to know. Flynn is actually, officially, everyone though he's left the administration, he's facing some legal jeopardy. He's trying to get immunity to testify. What is his story? What would he say? Would that change if he got inmunty? Let's do to health care. Democrats see this as a window of opportunity. To take back the house of representatives. You have Paul Ryan, exclusively, on the show this morning. Do you think he should be worried? That's one of the things we'll ask him. The in 2010, the Democrats got wiped out after they voted for Obama care in 2009. They believe the same thing will happen to Republican this is time around. They're taking away a benefit a lot of people feel they already have, at least that's the argument the Democrats will make. I think the big question, 2018 is still a couple of years away. We don't know what will happen with the bill, whether it gets through the senate? How much change happens inside the senate. Whether it gets to the president's desk. A lot of unknowns out there. Democrats are energized. Let's talk about the elections in France. What kind of impact do you think we'll see, if the any, from the outcome there? One of the things we're already seeing is that last minute revelation on Friday night just before the blackout that the Russian, it appear, also hack aed the French elections. I think it depends on what happens. If marine LE pen defies the odds and wins, that would be major change. Macron would be a little more status quo. I won'tn't expect a huge, huge impact if he wins. If marine LE penwins, earthquake. George has a big show. Including the exclusive interview with house speaker Paul Ryan. His first since the GOP health care bill passed. Coming up later this morning on "This week." And now to an ABC news exclusive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.