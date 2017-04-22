Transcript for Rescued Tennessee teenager Elizabeth Thomas rests at home with her family

We move on to another major story, that rescued teenager Elizabeth Thomas who said to be resting after reuniting with her family six weeks after she was allegedly kidnapped by her former teacher and this morning we're getting an exclusive tour of the cabin where that nationwide manhunt came to an end and ABC's Eva pilgrim is in Columbia, Tennessee, with the latest on all of this. Eva, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning. Dan, Elizabeth Thomas is back in Tennessee but this morning we are learning more about those days before authorities were able to find her. This morning, a look inside the remote California cabin where a Tennessee teacher and his 15-year-old former student were finally found. 50-year-old tad Cummins in FBI custody and facing federal charges after allegedly kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas and going on the run for over a month. ABC news getting an exclusive tour of that. Inside plywood wall, leftover food sitting on bare floors, toilet paper and very little else. Search warrant papers. Reporter: These documents left behind listing some of the items seized as evidence. Bed rolls, sock, beer cans. The two disappearing March 13th from Columbia, Tennessee, an affidavit saying the pair stayed at a super motel 8 in Oklahoma City where going to that Walmart caught on surveillance video. The pair moving to a super 8 in Guymon, Oklahoma before arriving at this northern California cabin approximately two weeks ago. The two temporarily moving on to a nearby commune but not accepted into the group. There were all kinds of indications that something a little strange going on. Reporter: The two returning to the cabin where caretaker griffin Barry says he saw an amber alert poster and called authorities. Surrounded Cummins surrendered without incident. All right, Elizabeth and her family are at a safe location, comfortable and resting. Her family telling me they are overjoyed to have her home. Guys. Eva, we know you've been reporting on this from the very beginning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.