Transcript for New research identifies four workplace personality types

You bought it. What you've got there. Next shocked yeah. Let's look more than a the lower than his. My home. The president put it and I am. Talk workplace kind of chemistry OK taking a real well all good offices ought to work with other people all the time well. There's now a science behind it. I delayed business chemistry study 191000. Workers. And determined there are basically four kinds of workers. In the workplace they call them pioneers guardians drivers and integrators. I knew right away what I was let's let's everybody take a ten little checklist regularly and I integrators diplomatic apathetic traditional relationship oriented. Motivated not confrontation off. Guardian OK this is Doug Carty and methodical reserve did tell Laurie edit practical structured and loyalty easy once again. John comment sure anyone mentions this when precisely quantitative logical focus competitive. I get that part experimental deeply you're nice it's kinda how I'm. Barbara by any time I think some hi I'm a come on Derek comet pioneering without government Ohio driver package. Picture spontaneous. You know trying to risky yes yeah I adaptable and imaginative. But you know Barbara. Bit of a pioneer (%expletive) in there are no integrator for sure the problem pioneer not adaptable. I'm stuck it oh not thrown the risk you could argue not very imaginative. Yeah and certainly not focused on the big picture sort of like give this segment and the bulk of Seattle I touch you are about pioneer because you'd be alienated by the word now. Yeah. Let's show you how you have to have all of these different types together at a workplace to make it work Howard had also quick to pick with the other solid fuel. We love and when we're together for so long do you know where. She got so when you're here those descriptions does that I think sort of resonate to you don't you feel like you I think there. And I guess you need a little bit of everyone. You mostly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.