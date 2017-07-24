Transcript for Rise in calls to poison control centers related to dietary supplements

us. I'll get up. We have a "Gma" health alert to tell you about about dietary supplements, a new study that reveals calls to poison control center, have you heard this, spiked by nearly 50% between 2005 and 2012. That's why our medical contributor Jen Ashton is here to talk about that. Good morning, so tell us more about the study. It's no secret we love our supplements. Over 50% of Americans have taken some kind of supplement in the last month so this study actually looked at calls made throughout the country to poison control center, not necessarily toxic, not necessarily death, most, in fact, were very, very minor but it speaks to the concern that users have about these supplements so looked at a 13-year period, a lot of calls made over a quarter of a million calls about exposure. And a lot of those calls were because of a certain age group which is shocking. This really got my attention, robin. 70% of those calls involved children under the age of 6. Girls more than boy, obviously this was unintentional but it's not just about who was concerned for this exposure, it's about what was being taken so take a look at this list. The variety of supplements that generated these calls, miss lanous which includes anything, vitamin, supplements, homeopathic remedies, over 40%. Botanicals like Mao Wong, that's a estimate lapse. Hormonal like melatonin, 15% and other like algae, anything else, we should note these numbers don't come to 100%. That's because there were very small amounts of random supplement. Tell us how these affect the body. People think natural equals safe. I've said it again and again that's not true. To be clear most reports were minor and didn't Breyer any medical attention. Not talking about the efficacy or quality, just the concern but these if taken by someone too young or in the improper dosage can increased heart rate, nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramp, in some cases liver failure and, yes, in some rare cases death. A lot of what we're talking about is not fda regulated. What advice do you have for people. What got my attention those kids and, again, most of these do not come with kid-proof tops so keep them away from children. I think a huge resource, I use it myself every day in my office, drugs.com, check drug interactions, food interactions. Supplement interactions, that is a great free resource for everyone, lay, public and professionals alike. We say that again and again, any of these can do damage. Have a poison control number handy and never ever induce vomiting if you think you or someone else has -- Don't? Without checking with a poison control center, that can actually do more harm. Great advice as always. Thanks. Another check of the weather

