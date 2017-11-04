Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam dish on 'The Lost City of Z'

More
The actors sat down with ABC News' Chris Connelly to discuss the new film.
2:59 | 04/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam dish on 'The Lost City of Z'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46719736,"title":"Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam dish on 'The Lost City of Z'","duration":"2:59","description":"The actors sat down with ABC News' Chris Connelly to discuss the new film. ","url":"/GMA/video/robert-pattinson-charlie-hunnam-dish-lost-city-46719736","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.