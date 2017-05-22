Robin Roberts interviews Billy Bush exclusively on 'GMA'

More
Former NBC host Billy Bush spoke to Robin Roberts in his first TV interview since the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape was leaked.
3:00 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robin Roberts interviews Billy Bush exclusively on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47557411,"title":"Robin Roberts interviews Billy Bush exclusively on 'GMA'","duration":"3:00","description":"Former NBC host Billy Bush spoke to Robin Roberts in his first TV interview since the infamous \"Access Hollywood\" tape was leaked.","url":"/GMA/video/robin-roberts-interviews-billy-bush-exclusively-gma-47557411","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.