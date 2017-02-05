Transcript for Robin Williams' final film, 'Absolutely Anything,' to be released

But what's always right on time is "Pop news." Thank you, robin. Good morning, everybody. Thank you. Thank you very much. Good morning to you. Well, after nearly three years after his death robin Williams' last movie has finally gotten a U.S. Release date. The film called "Absolutely anything" features Williams as the voice of the lead character's faithful dog in a comedy written and directed bimonte python's Terry Jones. Williams died just three weeks after completing the film. That film will be out later this month and the reviews are really terrific. Her. One last chance to see someone we all loved so much. Yeah. Also in "Pop news" this morning, Michelle Obama revealing how her daughters Malia and Sasha said good-bye to their childhood home at 1600 Pennsylvania avenue. In a Q and a session at the American institute of architecture she says despite all of her healthy living initiatives, the girl, well, they just wanted to be Normal kids on the last night requesting a big slumber party with their best pals, pizza and chicken nuggets. She fully agreed understanding it was held the night before inauguration day and Mrs. Obama says that next morning at the exact moment that all of us, the world saw she and president Obama greeting the new president and his family at the front door the teenage girls were at the back entrance tearfully saying good-bye and leaving the white house for the last time. Eight years they lived there. We saw them grow up, beautiful young women. And sounds like they had a nice night. Eight girls sleep over and they just tore it up. Those chicken nuggets. And then finally, in just a week George Clooney will be newborn twins and the Oscar getting ready, well, sort of. His business partner Randy posted this of him posting with two tan-ins wearing casa migos ones onesies. When you send your friend onesies and he thinks they're casamigos coozies. Cindy Crawford made it as an early gift for the babies which should be here I think in June. Pretty soon. We wish you luck, Mr. Clooney.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.