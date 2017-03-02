Transcript for Goldman Family Discuss Moving on After OJ Simpson Lawsuit

It has been 20 years since Ron Goldman's family won a civil judgment against O.J. Simpson for the killing of their son Ron and now the family is speaking out about that loss and their message for O.J. As he faces possible release from prison this year. Matt Gutman spoke with the family. Reporter: When you hear the name O.J., what goes through your mind? Disgust. He stabbed two people to death. That's kind of where I leave it. Reporter: This morning, Kim Goldman is revealing why she wrote these letters to O.J. Simpson in the hopes of meeting him in a Nevada prison where he was serving time for charges including armed robbery. I thought if I could cozy up to him a little bit, I had no interest in talking to him when I got there. I had nothing to say. I had nothing to ask. It was purely visual. You just needed to see him. Behind bar. In behind bars. We the jury in the above entitled action find orenthal J. Simpson -- Reporter: In 1995 he was acquitted of murdering Ron Goldman and Nicole brown Simpson. A civil trial found him liable for wrongful death in the double murder. The years have ticked away but what remains for the goldmans is the pain. A lot of things hard but Ron's dreams that didn't come to fruition, sharing his life with Kim because they were best buddies. Reporter: The goldmans who owned rights to "If I did it" authored by Simpson says moving on is made nearly impossible with the fascination of all things O.J. Projects like is O.J. Innocent. The missing evidence. Reporter: American crime story. I did not commit this crime. Reporter: An Oscar nomination for the ESPN documentary "Made in America." It's like constantly having salt being poured in an open wound so not watching these shows doesn't really make a difference because it's still happening. Reporter: And feeding that fascination could be Simpson's possible release later this year. There is a chance he could get paroled this year in 2017. October. Yeah. What would that picture look like to you? Disgust. He did a horrible, heinous crime and I have no feeling except rot in hell. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Matt Gutman, ABC news, Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.