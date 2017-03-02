-
Now Playing: ARCHIVAL VIDEO: The O.J. Simpson Murder Trial
-
Now Playing: ARCHIVAL VIDEO: OJ Simpson 1997 Civil Trial Concludes
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Pawdoption Bowl Finale
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Super Snack Showdown Finale
-
Now Playing: Kid Correspondent Sophie Schneider and Rob Gronkowski Appear Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The Most-Searched Super Bowl Recipes
-
Now Playing: Rob Gronkowski Appears Live on 'GMA' Ahead of the Big Game
-
Now Playing: Beyonce Spotted Leaving Rehearsal for 2017 Grammys
-
Now Playing: Goldman Family Discuss Moving on After OJ Simpson Lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga Shares How She's Gearing Up for the Halftime Show
-
Now Playing: Trump Has More Unconfirmed Cabinet Nominees at 2-Week Mark Than All Former US Presidents Combined
-
Now Playing: Son Who Was Last Person to See His Mother Alive Speaks Out
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl Weekend Excitement
-
Now Playing: Evaluating President Trump's Second Week
-
Now Playing: Louvre on Lockdown After Machete-Wielding Attacker
-
Now Playing: President Trump's Potential Foreign Policy Changes
-
Now Playing: President Trump Talks Tough to America's Adversaries and Allies
-
Now Playing: Trump Urges GOP to 'Go Nuclear' for Supreme Court Nominee
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Pawdoption Bowl: Meet Adorable and Adoptable Dogs
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Super Snack Showdown: The Best Recipes for the Big Game