We are back with one of the fiercest hosts on TV, rupaul's "Drag race" is about to kick of its new season on vh-1 and the min I award winning rupaul is here himself. Come on out. ??? Hi, Lara. Lovely. Wonderful. All these people seated here. Would you like to see a dessert menu? Do you feed them? We do feed them. Some days. Only if they're nice we feed them but we just gave them tickets to a concert. Oh, really? Let's talk about you. Yes, let's do. Congratulations. Wait, Lara, don't you mean condragulations. Of course. I knew that. I knew. Talk to me a little about your show and what you believe and I know you guys will agree, what sets your show apart. Well, our show -- it's a lot of fun but at its core it's about the tenacity of the human spirit. You know, these kids against all odds have said, you know what, society, I know you want me to fit into this box. I don't. No, but, exactly. But I'm not going to. I'm going to do my own thing and that's really a great message for everyone, not only if you just want to do drag but if you have a dream and people said you can't do that, our show is an instruction book for anyone out there who watches. And really groundbreaking. It is. And accepting drag as an art form. It's all in the contestants, the hair, makeup, clothing. Now taking it to a whole new level, you have gotten lady gaga to get involved. She's on our first show which is brilliant. Opening episode. She tweeted me several years ago but it took this long to get the schedules together. She's always touring. We're doing things so she's on the show opener which is on vh-1 on March 24th and it is so much fun. Everybody will love it. Can you give us a little hint on how gaga she dose. This is the thing, she started right here in New York City in clubs just like myself and started around drag queens and the downtown culture so she felt right at home. In fact, there's a clip of her on the first episode where she is -- Looking at a little bit of it. Full drag. She is in full drag. Oh, yes. That outfit is incredible. Incredible. So and she's a sweet loving -- when you see her in person you realize, oh, my good, you're just a child. She's so young. So are you. Well, darling. Flattery will get you everything. Thanks, Dr. Dizmor. Tell me a little lastly vh-1, new network. I was there 20 years ago on a talk show "The rupaul show" was on 20 years ago coming back to -- momma, I'm coming home. Will it feel a little different? You know, I just love that in this culture in the political culture right now the fact that we get to show people that love is strong. We are Americans and we do not -- we believe in open hearts and love. We believe in love. We believe in acceptance and this show is so important, more now than ever. I mean, who is watching? Yeah. Your energy, it is always great to see you.

