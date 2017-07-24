Transcript for Russia sanctions bill expected to pass Congress

We'll have more on this because more on those new sanctions that are punishing Russia, the rare bipartisan effort is expected to pass congress with an overwhelming majority. It's also challenged as you know. Mary Bruce has more details from capitol hill. Good morning. Reporter: Yeah, congress is sending the president a harsh message about Russia. Republicans and Democrats together have now reached a deal to slap Moscow with tough sanctions. This is punishment for its election meddling and its aggression towards its neighbors, but this bill would also sharply limit the president's ability to lift or ease any sanctions. It's a pretty remarkable move by this republican-led congress to handcuff the president and a move that the white house opposes but this morning they're signaling that the president will support this bill despite his previous objections. His hands seem tied. Reporter: The president is likely to sign this bill and impose new zappings because he doesn't have much of a choice. If he were to veto this bill it would certainly only add more fuel to this Russia fire and it seems congress will have the votes to overturn any veto anyways. Now, robin, the house is expected to pass this bill tomorrow and could be on the president's desk before the August recess.

