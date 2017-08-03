Transcript for Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle set to debut Neil Armstrong biopic in 2018

Time for "Pop news" and we begin with some movie news. Damien chazelle and Ryan gosling at it again. The "La la land" director and star are set to debut a Neil Armstrong biopic called "First man." It will come out on October 12th, 2018. That is what do you know just in time for academy award consideration. This film based on James Hansen's biography under the same name is the first to lock down an Oscar worthy release date. The upcoming movie will follow his path to becoming the first man to set foot on the moon exploring the sacrifices and cost of one of the most dangerous missions in history. Ha picture you put up, they were so young when they started. Yep, absolutely and, you know, that Damien chazelle knows how to pick them. Sure does. Look for that one. Also in "Pop news" this morning. You can finally eat like a super bowl champ. Tom Brady teaming up with a vegan meal kit company called purple carrot to bring plant-based dishes straight to your door. Can we get a wide shot, please? Money, money, money. After confessing he's never even had a strawberry or a sip of coffee, hold on. Let me show you what it looks like. You don't know what you're missing there, Brady. What about strawberries. They are not part of his program but now you can get part of it with purple carrot, the million time super bowl champ says the meals are perfect for the person looking to reach their own peak performance and isn't just talking about athletes. He reveals they're good for everybody. Each meal kit feeds two people and costs $78 a week for three meals. I guess if you break it down, times two, it's not so bad but it's all plant based, yes. What is this? No, people are saying it's expensive to do that which is a shame because the bottom line, when you do want to eat correctly and eat right it's so expensive to do that. It is. They need to make it a little lower. Agreed. Let's work on that. The roberts/spencer plan. You blew it with coffee. Come on, girl. This isn't finally -- the makers of starburst understand all we really feed are the pink ones, so excited. 30 glorious days in April they're offering bags of just the strawberry flavored chews. I'm so excited about that. Is anybody else excited. People are really cheering for this? I am too. In honor of all of you who have used your voice these that normally come in four flavors, now research shows that more than half of all references to starburst on social media are always about the pink ones. Who did that research? We researched that? Starburst research foundation. Wondering what starburst people -- Starch burst research foundation thank you.

