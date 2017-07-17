Transcript for Ryan Gosling introduces 'Blade Runner: 2049' trailer

It's great to be back. It's great to see everybody. We begin right now with a "Pop news" exclusive from Oscar nominee Ryan gosling who takes his next role, well, it takes him I should say about as far from "La la land" as you can imagine, check him out, "Blade runner 2049." Good morning, America. "Gma," sorry. Just wanted to say thank you for premiering Hur ow trailer for "Blade runner 2049." I realize it's 2017, it's just the movie is 2000anyway, enjoy it. I found him. That's not possible. If this gets out, we've bought ourselves a war. You see that? Did you see who that was? I know. Who was that? That was Harrison Ford. It was. That was Harrison Ford. He played Rick deck curt more than three decades ago in the cult classic, the original. Now the highly anticipated "Blade runner 2049" hits et thatters on October 6th. I knowette a long time to wait so we got you. Catch the full trailer on our website, goodmorningamerica.com. Thank you, Ryan. So nice. He is very nice. Too bad he's not talented. I mean, the guy has it all. We want to congratulate Roger Federer on his historic eighth wimbledon title Sunday. Amazing. He's 36 years old and playing better than ever. We know prince William, duchess Kate were there but it was Federer's two set, not one set, but two sets of identical twins, there they are stole the show cheering him on from the stands. His daughter mirka with 3-year-olds son Leo and Lenny and Federer explains the girls totally get it. His boy, zero clue. What's going on. They actually love going to wimbledon because they think it's a nice grassy playground. Big. Their dad's playground. True, true. Congratulations to you guys. To Roger and the family. One more wimbledon story we're sharing with you. Did you hear about quist Quinn? No. This Irish guy, breaks out -- I did see this. We've been to wimbledon. It's very serious. It's very posh. This guy from Ireland, there, watching a match. Breaks out heckling the legendary Kim clijsters during a women's doubles exhibition. Instead of having him ejected. Kim decides to punish him. She invites him down on the court. She's like, listen, you want to talk about my serve, you come on down. Of course, coming down would mean he would have to remove his grind lantern t-shirt because it's all white. You have to be in white. This is during a match. Oh, so this is the all England club. Kim grabs a spare top and skirt giving the poor guy no option, listen to the answers. To be fair not going to get over the knees. Not going to make it over the knees. But guess what, guys. It made it over the knees. It did. The beauty. Kim can't keep it together. He puts on all white. I love this. Then -- They keep going. They actually played. He actually returned a serve. No. He got one of her serves back. Here you go. He got -- Chris Quinn, we love you. And good for Kim clijsters. I can't believe they pulled that off at wimbledon. And Lara is so right. There at the all England club, to do it there, hmm. This is at the end of the tournament. It's also these are the exhibition matches with your favorite legendary players so it's a bit relaxed but still a bit relaxed there is still quite serious. So enjoy, everybody. That was "Pop news." Thank you very much.

