-
Now Playing: Sarah Michelle Gellar on 'Real Biz With Rebecca Jarvis'
-
Now Playing: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares fun family recipes live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 2 cop killers on the loose in 2 separate states
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Franken and Moore scandals
-
Now Playing: Wife of Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks out
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old's 911 call saves school bus driver
-
Now Playing: Ongoing search for missing Argentinian submarine
-
Now Playing: Alleged killer confesses after seeing police sketch
-
Now Playing: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares her secrets to launching a new business
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's fairy-tale wedding
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Al Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden speaks out on allegations
-
Now Playing: Charlie Puth performs 'Attention' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian have star-studded wedding in New Orleans
-
Now Playing: Actor Armie Hammer shares the insane story of his parents' real life 'meet cute'
-
Now Playing: What your Christmas tree says about you
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' video game actress on training for animated character
-
Now Playing: Black Friday consumer warning issued for fake mobile apps
-
Now Playing: How to host a Thanksgiving dinner for less than $75
-
Now Playing: Identical twins try out different hair dye techniques
-
Now Playing: Alaskan town's polar bear problem leads to tourism boom