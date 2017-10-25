Transcript for Scary dessert recipes that make the perfect Halloween treats

This is daneshia lynch, she is a caterer and she was here a little while back. She was in the audience and she was very thoughtful and she made some treats for the crew that they devoured right after the show. We loved it so much, we decided to have her back as we count down to Halloween. So she's a little nervous because she was just like you in the audience and I love what you're doing here. She's are some fun things. Thank you. We got some little helpers too. Tell us what we'll do if what we have here is our creepy crawling worms. All right. So the first thing we'll do is instant pudding in a pouch. That's easy. Yeah. So put that in. And then you'll put your gummy worms. Oh, okay. Yes. However you want. Okay. And then -- And then the fun part. You're going to crush the oreos. In a bag like that. It's best when your kids do it, though. We just take -- Then it's just simple. Oreo crumbs on top. Come on, bam. Three ingredients. Three ingredients. Three ingredients. And they helped. I know. All right. What do we have here? We have some punch. What is it. Let me serve it to you first. Okay. Okay. Look at her now, she's a pro. I love it. Okay. Okay. So what we have here is our pumpkin spice. What are the ingredients? Ooh. Yes, it's pumpkin puree, nutmeg and cinnamon. Mm-mm. Oh, that's good. I'm telling you. Oh, that's good. Age it's just those three ingredients. It's really easy. Your kids could do it. It's fun. It's great. Something for -- hello. All right now. You just want to go to the other one. All right. This is the last one. Okay. I tell you, it's our red velvet cake shattered glass. You love I love red velvet. I heard that's your favorite. What we'll do is just shatter the glass. What is this. Candy glass. Candy glass. You can do any color you want with your children. We did the Orange for Halloween. You can do any color. Then you just pound it like that. Do you want to try? Come on. Oh. All right. Then. All right. And then what do you do with it. After that, see, I know -- so you're going to just put -- He already helped. You want to try? Okay. Your cheesecase icing on top. Your friends can help along with you here. Yes. Right. And then I would like you to %-put -- you can just put two. On top. Just put some on top. How do you come up with these ideas. Well, I have two kids and they like to do fun, exciting things and I don't want to hurt them or do anything that they're going to get creepy with, especially my son so he likes candy. He likes red velvet. I like red velvet. He loves cheese. All right. He's just going to do whatever he wants to do. It's something that everybody can do. Everybody can do. Yeah. And can you do it too. I am so proud of you. Thank you so much. You were venturing outside your comfort zone. I follow you on Instagram. You're so incredibly talented? Thank you. So thank you for sharing and making these delicious, delicious treats for Halloween. I have to say thank you.

