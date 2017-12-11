Transcript for Scary moment at the annual Key West Super Boat World Championships

First, a devastating spe speedboat collision, all caught on camera. A race in the Florida keys. One skimmed the other, going airborne and flipping over. Good morning. This video is crazy. These boats were going fast. When the two collided. Oh, oh, oh! Oh. Reporter: A scary moment for fans at the annual key west superboat world championships. Watch as the number 18 boat flies by, running over number 3. Oh, oh, oh! Oh! Reporter: Number 18, going airborne. We do have a boat over on the course. Reporter: Flipping over, crashing into the water and making a huge splash. Zblempb was in disbelief that it happened. We'll have medical on site. Reporter: Finally, you see a head pop out from turned boat. There is one. There's two. There is the second person. Oh, that's a relief. It was pretty crazy to see. Reporter: Both boats were severely damaged. Up able to compete in the final day of racing. Miraculously, the drivers were able to walk away with no major injuries. Never seen anything like that before. Both appear to be okay after a horrendous accident. Reporter: Really fortunate no one was hurt in that crash. Another power boat did crash earlier if the week. That driver was hurt. Back to rob for another look at the forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.