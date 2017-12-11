Scary moment at the annual Key West Super Boat World Championships

More
Two boats collide and are severely damaged, rendering them unable to compete in the final day of racing.
1:36 | 11/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scary moment at the annual Key West Super Boat World Championships
First, a devastating spe speedboat collision, all caught on camera. A race in the Florida keys. One skimmed the other, going airborne and flipping over. Good morning. This video is crazy. These boats were going fast. When the two collided. Oh, oh, oh! Oh. Reporter: A scary moment for fans at the annual key west superboat world championships. Watch as the number 18 boat flies by, running over number 3. Oh, oh, oh! Oh! Reporter: Number 18, going airborne. We do have a boat over on the course. Reporter: Flipping over, crashing into the water and making a huge splash. Zblempb was in disbelief that it happened. We'll have medical on site. Reporter: Finally, you see a head pop out from turned boat. There is one. There's two. There is the second person. Oh, that's a relief. It was pretty crazy to see. Reporter: Both boats were severely damaged. Up able to compete in the final day of racing. Miraculously, the drivers were able to walk away with no major injuries. Never seen anything like that before. Both appear to be okay after a horrendous accident. Reporter: Really fortunate no one was hurt in that crash. Another power boat did crash earlier if the week. That driver was hurt. Back to rob for another look at the forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51096070,"title":"Scary moment at the annual Key West Super Boat World Championships","duration":"1:36","description":"Two boats collide and are severely damaged, rendering them unable to compete in the final day of racing.","url":"/GMA/video/scary-moment-annual-key-west-super-boat-world-51096070","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.