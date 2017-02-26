Transcript for Behind the scenes at the 2017 Oscars

Back to the oscars, the final touch this is morning for the big show tonight. Did you know that the big carpet is not really red? It just appears red, right? Kayna Whitworth is looking at how it all gets put together. You're look lovely, by the way, this morning. Reporter: Oh, Paul larks thank you so much. Normally, I'm covering a bit of natural disaster. We have a whole different flood on our hands. In just a few hours, a flood of stars will take to the carpet. Is it really red? The color is called academy red, according to "The L.A. Times." The actual color remains a secret. Why? It's specially form lated to make sure everyone dazzles in their gowns and tuxes. This morning, as the nominees are waking up to one of the ig best nights of their lives, the stage is getting glammed up. Adorned with 300,000 sparkling crystals. Overnight, some of the the biggest names in Hollywood, already feeling out the stage. Lin-manuel Miranda and Duane the rock Johnson testing it out. All in preparation for the big show. Those who don't get to take home a real statue could get a chocolate Oscar. Famously crafted by Wolfgang puck. We have something for everybody. Su sushi. Pasta. Reporter: A sculpted ice raw bar. 30 pounds of edible gold dust will be on hand. The dazzling room adorned with flowers flown in from all over the world. All coming together for the perfect way to unwind after a long day of glitz, glamour, and red carpet galore. So the theme of the governor's ball is magical transformation. And that edible gold dust is part of the gold dusting for the white truffle popcorn. My magical transformation might be gaining 30 pounds if it went to that thing. Someone just said popcorn. And all I can think about is food now. We have food on the set. Truffle pob corn. Lots of stuff. Popcorn, and by the way, lobster corn dogs, Paula. What? Yes! I didn't know there was such a thing. Like a contra digs in terms. Sounds like someone in the midwest would have created. There you go. Kayna, thank you. ABC has your complete coverage of the oscars. Tune in tonight when "Gma's" on the burgundy carpet, should we call it now, starts at 7:00 P.M. Eastern. We have a big afterparty here on ABC hosted by Lara Spencer and Anthony Anderson. On Monday morning, tune in to "Gma" for the full wrap a. I feel like I'm in one of those infomercials, and there's more. Coming up on "Gma" this morning, an incredible rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.