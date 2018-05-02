Transcript for Behind-the-scenes of Hyundai's emotional Super Bowl ad

Now to our "Gma" cover story, taking you behind the scenes of one of last night's big ads. Companies spend millions to make am impression in just a fie seconds. They created this on game day. T.J., I sent you home. Glad you didn't listen to me. When I said, safe travels back. You're still there to bring us this story as well. Reporter: I got more to talk about. It's a head scratcher. You spend $10 million plus on a super bowl ad. You don't put your product that you're selling to them in the ad. That doesn't make a whole lot of sense to us. But for Hyundai, it makes perfect sense. A super bowl ad from a car company. But day never show you their cars. Instead, Hyundai opted to feature kids. Who are cancer survivors. My name is Sidney. I was diagnosed with pediatric cancer when I was 14 years old. Reporter: Hyundai aired a carless car commercial to highlight what they're company stands for, not just what it sells. For 20 years, Hyundai has had the charity hope on wheels. With every car sold, they make a donation to fight cancer. They never talk about it. Reporter: The ad was shot before a game. They were shown a video about the hope on wheels program. And then, met a cancer survivor. You helped save my child's life and the life of so many children. I would like to say thank you. But I would like to say it in person. I'll be right there. Reporter: Hyundai wasn't the only company highlighting their philanthropic efforts. ??? When the night H come snoets. Reporter: Instead of the usual clydesdales, Budweiser featured company employees from their brewery in Georgia. ??? Is the only light we'll see ??? Reporter: Spot lighting the company's emergency water program, which shipped more than 3 million chance of water to supportdy zast E relief efforts in 2017. ??? And I won't be afraid just as long as you stand stand by me ??? ??? so darling darling stand by me ??? Reporter: And, guys, this could be a part of a new trend. Where companies don't sell you on their products. They sell you on the values of that company. Hoping to bring in customers that way. It's really big with Mel Len yals, we're hearing. They want something with heart and meaning like this. Reporter: They want something to invest in. Company, not just a car. Come home? Got one more. Got one more. We're waiting for it, T.J. We turn to our new series,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.