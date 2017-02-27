Transcript for Behind-the-scenes moments from 'GMA' at red carpet pre-show

You know, hey, Lara and Amy, they're joining us there in Hollywood. Holding down the fort for us there. Thank you so much, ladies. There you go. There they are. So much fun, yes. You know. Okay, you know what, they haven't been to bed. No sleep. We did show everybody all the action on the red carpet. We did a great job of that but as you can imagine there's a lot that in behind the scenes so we'll pull back the curtain and give you a look at what it really takes to when we take "Gma" on the road to the oscars so take a look. Hey. Our Oscar party weekend had tgma dancing from the get-go. Oh, oh, yeah. Put me together every morning on "Gma." Saturday we hit the red carpet to rehearse for our big Oscar preshow. They called me and said, Michael, we need you at rehearsal. I show up on time for once then I realize Michael Strahan is already here. Hey, good morning, America. Thank you. It's a pleasure being here. Good job. Hi, Lara. I'm Lara. What am I wearing, you ask? A sweatshirt. If only I could wear this on Sunday, I'd be very happy. Strahan, ladies. Sara and Sara. My awesome team. Each of us has a team to get you through every day at "Gma" and every step of Oscar weekend. No task too small for our producers. Hi, Facebook live. Facebook live. Lara, robin and I tweeted and Facebook lived from rehearsal. Hey, what's up, everybody. Social media is just a click away on our phones. That's Jimmy Kimmel's studio. He didn't have to go far to be the host of the oscars. I mean, that's shameless, right across the street. Everybody loves to take their picture. Take my picture. I'll put this up because you're not sure about the rain. But it makes it like being in a green house. You get cards with questions on them and you read them and then you hope you know them when people come up in then the big day. Doing my homework. Not buttoned the right way. That's all I can say. Finishing touches. Dress is Christian Siriano. My jewels are David Rodden That's a gift from David Yurman. Gift. And manolo Blahnik and the bag, Jimmy Choo. Viola Davis talked about this still standing. Numbs the feet. Time for Cinderella to head to the ball. We're on the move. We're underneath the Dolby theatre on the way to the red carpet. On the carpet the fun begins. Robin, Lara and I get in place, last-minute selfies, hugs and hellos and, of course, lots of fun. Good time had by all. And I want to say thank you, thank you to our team that really -- we're in front of the camera and get credit but everyone works so hard behind the scenes to make it happen every day, not just for the oscars but every day around there. Does that feet number work. It did for a couple of hours. And then what happened. And then I was hobbling around but, no, it's really wonderful echoing what Michael said. It takes a village and we're the ones that are front of the camera and so many people who put together special programs like there at the oscars and I know Amy and Lara, they feel the same way. Their team is still there with them out there in Hollywood. Meanwhile, George and I are well rested.

