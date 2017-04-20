School rallies behind beloved crossing guard as she battles cancer

Staff and students at the Rusk School in Houston, Texas, have raised $5,700 of their $10,000 goal on behalf of Sanjuana Torres, 59.
0:46 | 04/20/17

Transcript for School rallies behind beloved crossing guard as she battles cancer
