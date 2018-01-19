Transcript for More schools close across the US amid flu outbreak

We get the latest on the flu epidemic. How it spread since December. Now new numbers from the CDC later and Marcus Moore is at a school in gunner, Texas. Good morning, Marcus. Reporter: This is an astonishing situation and heartbreaking as well. There are about 900 kids in the district and this week nearly 300 were out sick, the reason why classrooms are empty and the hallways are also quiet. School leaders closing this store to stop the outbreak. Now there's word that the flu virus as killed another child in Alabama. This morning, heartbreak if Alabama. Third greater zainab Momin was home from school due to bad weather when they are parps are forced to rush her to the hospital with a high fever and flu-like symptoms and Dr died that night. In some cases it might cause someone's live. Reporter: Some school districts shutting down for days on end. An extraordinary move to protect students and teachers from the outbreak. Calling in specialized cleaning crews like this scrubbing to keep the San Antonio day care flu-free. If there's one kid with the flu virus and that kid sneezes, cough, guess what, this entire environment is not contaminated. Reporter: Not limited to children or the elderly. Katherine Gallagher was 27 and worked at a brewery with no prior health issues but five case after she came down with flu symptoms she was found dead on her bathroom floor. Despite a visit to the emergency room where she received fluids, the flu quickly morphed into bronchial pneumonia. The beginning of the worst nightmare we won't wake up from. If young people hear this they will realize it's not to be trifled with. Reporter: Doctors caution it may take two tests to confirm. We had a case where somebody had this test and in the er we used our more sensitive test, the first was negative and then the later one was positive. Reporter: Back here in gunter, Texas, they have cleaned every single door ham and inside the classroom, the kids' desks and counting block all to stop the spread of the virus. Thanks very much. Michael. George, now to the big

