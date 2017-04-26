Transcript for Schools warn parents about Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'

Back now with the big board and our youth development expert, Dr. Deborah gilboa a. 13 reasons why on Netflix deals with the tough topic of teen S suicides. Tell people the concerns here. So, this is probably something parents have never experienced. Getting laert from school about a TV show. Schools are worried about the same thing that suicide prevention groups are worried about. That kids are going to see this. It doesn't offer hope. Doesn't talk about depression and how it's treatable. It doesn't say there are other options than suicide. Netflix, they released a statement saying we knew the material covered sensitive topics. We worked with mental health experts to show how these issues impack teens in real and dramatic ways. Could this show pose a risk to young people? It does. There's a small risk of copy cat suicides. And even one is too many. It provides an opportunity. If adults are watching this show with kids and talking about it, the conversations they start could save kids ves. You're an expert and a mom of four boys. Yes, ma'am, I am. What do you say to parents? If this is appropriate for your child, that's a big decision, co--view. When you're watching, watch your child as much as you watch the show. A good point. See their reaction. What moves them. What they're reacting to. And then, talk. More than you talk, ask. Ask what did this mean to you? What else could she have done? What would you do if this happened to you or a friend? Watch them watch it. I love that. The reaction could tell you what's affecting them. It's hard to talk about. And this is an entry point. If you don't find this one, you have to find an entry point. And the biggest thing, talk, ask and talk. Dr. Gilboa, thank you. Now to the end of an era for NASCAR. Racing superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announcing his retirement Tuesday. Robin? Don't go, junior. He's saying he'll step away from the wheel after the end of the 2017 season. Here's what he said during an emotional press conference. You're wondering why I reached this decision. It's simple. I wanted the opportunity to go out on my own terms. The opportunity to stand here at this podium to announce my choice. Rather than some fate that was decided for me. And we're joined by former NASCAR driver and ESPN analyst Ricky craven. Thank you for joining us. Why do you think Earnhardt Jr. Felt this was the time to say good-bye? I believe the sobering realization that I've given you all I have. I don't have anything else. And, this sport, Michael and robin, this sport takes its toll physically. That was front and center in 2016 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. Missed the second half of the season with concussion symptoms. The emotional component is taxing. For 17 years, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has soldiered on and put up big wins in spite of losing his dad in the 2001 daytona 500. The race that we were both in. It's taxing. He's handled it with such grace. And has been the face, in many ways, of NASCAR. Bridging his dad's era with the new era of drivers. As you said, the concussion. He's never shied away talking about what this has meant to him and done to him. You think, perhaps, part of it is because he miss sod much of last season that he's stepping away? I do. I do, absolutely. And when that comes to fruition is when you strap back in the race car, the beginning of the season, and having spent six months on the sideline, he's 42 years old. And you realize, my goodness. I'm a half step behind. And you can't make up that half step. When you're 42. I mean, it's next to impossible. And I think that, again, has a debilitating effect emotionally for any athlete. You know. We all know the time comes. We don't know when. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has made it clear he wants to control when he hangs up his helmet. Just like Michael did. It happened to me at 36. I couldn't wait until 42. E just got married. That ESPN news room looks better than when I was there. They remember you. It wasn't that way when I was

