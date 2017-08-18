Transcript for Science-loving sisters explain the total solar eclipse in 1 minute

everybody very excited about the solar eclipse, just three days away. And we wanted to know exactly what will happen, so we went right to our favorite solar sisters. Experts 10-year-old Kimbery and 12-year-old Rebecca who joined us on "Gma" yesterday. Take a look. Hi, I'm becca. I'm Kimberly. Today we'll demonstrate for you how the solar eclipse works. For our model this soccer ball will be the Earth. This golf ball will be the moon orbiting the Earth. And the sun will be the sun. The way a solar eclipse works is when the Earth, sun and moon all perfectly align and the moon shadow crosses over the Earth. You might be thinking, why don't we get a solar eclipse every month? Because the moon orbs around the moon every month. The answer is the moon's orbit is not perfectly horizontal to the Earth's orbit. It's off by about five degrees which means a solar eclipse happening is relatively rare. Approximately every two years though a solar eclipse does happen but it Happe anywhere in the world. The reason that this eclipse is special because it's the first one to cross the continental U.S. Since 1979. Remember to always wear your solar eclipse glasses for looking at the sun. Sunglasses are not sufficient. They can still hurt your eyes if you look at the sun. Both: Bye. Thanks for watching! Thank you, solar sisters. A great science lesson. You can see so much more. Our full coverage of "The great American eclipse" Monday. David Muir anchoring our special live report starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

