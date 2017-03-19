Transcript for New security incident at White House overnight

Overnight, man was detained at a check poipt near the white house driving a car deemed suspicious. Just last week end, a fence-jumper managed to spend 17 minutes on the white house grounds before being apprehended. Gloria Riviera kicks things off this morning. Reporter: Good morning. Overnight, another security incident at 1600 Pennsylvania avenue. A man declaring he had a bomb and pulling up to the white house in a car. He was stopped at the game by secret service and arrested there. This was the third high-profile white house scare. This just hours after an intruder jumped a white house barrier before being detained on Saturday. This one, while president trump is away in mar-a-lago. Just last week, while the president and his family were inside the white house, secret service says suspect Jonathan ran the was able to roam the property for 17 minutes. These latest incidents put the secret service under increased scrutiny. Congressional investigators express concerns. Lawmakers demand to know how security breaches like these could happen. Dan? Paula? The secret service under scrutiny yet again. The security issues at the

