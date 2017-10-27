Transcript for Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams make sexual abuse claims

2 we are back with the growing movement to end sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. One of his first accusers rose Mcgowan is making her first public speaking appearance since coming forward and "The new science of eating" actresses are coming forward with accusations against James Toback sharing their stories and linsey Davis has more. So many stories coming out there in so many, George. Among them one actress who told the "L.A. Times" Toback's behavior was so well known when someone said they were accosted by a producer they said, oh, no, you got Toback'd and now Rachel Mcadams and Selma Blair saying they were sexually assaulted or harassed by the director. Reporter: Two of the hottest actresses are now speaking out about James Toback to "Vanity fair." Are you for real? Reporter: In 1999 Selma Blair had already filmed "Cruel intentions" when James Toback called her to read a role in "Harvard man" and tells "Vanity fair" she wanted it to be a restaurant but Toback insisted he would not see her unless she came to his totality room. When she reluctantly went up to meet him he said you could be an incredible actress just by your eyes but I can tell you don't have the confidence. She says the director demanded she read the lines naked. Blair said she responded why would my character need to be naked? She is a lawyer in a courtroom. Toback reportedly replied, because I need to see how your body moves. This did where I start training you. Blair says when she took off her sweater he commented on her body calling it eastern European. Then said, wow, you need a lot of work. She says he then laid her on the bed and grabbed her face and said I have to rub your leg. You cannot leave until I have a release. She shared it with herb boyfriend and manager only and said his last words ring in her ears. There is a girl who went against me, I have people who will kidnap her and throw her in the river. You understand, right. Rachel Mcadams was a 21-year-old theater student when Toback invited her to audition for "Hafrt man." He asked how far are you willing to go as an actress and demanded to see her naked. She excused herself and told her agent who said he had done this to one of his other actresses. Toback has not responded to our requests for comment but after the initial "L.A. Times" investigation he denied the charges saying he had never met any of the 38 women that came forward and added if he had met them he didn't remember and also said for the last 22 years it would have been biologically impossible to -- for him to perform this behavior because of a medical condition. Wow. Still some jaw-dropping accusations there, linsey, thank you very much.

