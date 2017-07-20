Transcript for Sen. Jeff Flake reacts to Sen. John McCain's brain tumor diagnosis

Mary Bruce, thanks very much. Joined by senator McCain's colleague, Jeff flake, senator flake, thanks for joining us. I know you called him. Tell us what he said. I called him before we heard of the diagnosis and spoke to him for several minutes about what was going on on capitol hill and what he was missing about health care and what Arizona needed in that regard and only at the end of the conversation I asked him how he was feeling today and he said, I'm feeling fine but I might have some chemotherapy in my future and that's how I learned of it so it was almost in passing about his diagnosis, so he's optimistic, obviously, he's John McCain. That's what we'd expect. That sure does sound like John McCain. You went to the senates an intern back in 1987 and never known a senate without John McCain. That's right. It's hard to imagine a senate without John McCain. He is obviously the elder statesman. He is a steadying force, one who stands for the institution and bipartisanship and I cannot overstate what an impact he has in the senate. Any sense at all of when he might be able to come back? We don't know. I understand that's discussing that with doctors, treatment regimen and his family obviously. We need him back here, he wants to be back here. We're going to be doing the national defense authorization act, that's his bill. We always do that because he insists that we always do that and it's a good thing. Senator flake, please pass along our best wishes when you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.