Transcript for Sen. Marco Rubio reacts to US military strike in Syria

than Syria right now and it just got worse. Martha Raddatz, thanks very much. Let's bring in senator Marco Rubio. Senator Rubio, thanks for joining us this morning. Thanks, George. Right after the attack last night you put out a tweet and said be sure of this, the wicked will not go unpunished, proverbs, 11:21. But are you confident this was enough to prevent future attacks. I actually put out that tweet before it was publicly announced and, number two, the reason why a broader thought that bashar Al Assad and his patron in Moscow are war criminals, now, I believe it degrades his ability. That is an important airfield, has strong strategic value. The aircraft that were destroyed in this attack, some of them were probably the ones used in that assault so I do think it achieves an important measure. It will not degrade his entire capability to do some of this especially as the Russians continue to support him but certainly not just less capable but less willing this morning to do that sort of activity because his cost benefit analysis just changed. The big question is what comes next? We heard Jon Karl report from the white house that escalation according to his sources is not in the cards right now. I do believe there's already ongoing work at the national security council and in other parts of the administration to come up with an overall strategy on Syria as is the case with presidencies, you know well and worked in the west wing when it comes to foreign policy you sometimes don't get to pick the timing. Events got ahead of the planning. That said the reality is we're going to have a long-term strategy and some will be open, some will not. Ultimately it has to be about the removal of Assad and defeat of ISIS and Al Qaeda elms because -- here's the point as long as Assad is there you're going to have a radical Sunni group whether it's Al Qaeda or ISIS or somebody else and so as long as Assad is there, you are going to have terrorism emanating from Syria and that's why he needs to go in addition to the defeat of those terror groups. The president as recently as Tuesday before the strike had said E-- his press secretary made that point. You argued earlier this week that that might have sent a Nall to Assad that he was free, that he could launch a kind of strike like that with impunity. I think if you're Assad and see those statements you probably feel like you have license to do a lot of things and that calculus has now changed and it's one of the things achieved last night. That doesn't mean he won't do it again but he'll think a lot more about it and so will Vladimir Putin. That said, I do believe that the administration is shifting in a different direction and rightfully so and I'm glad to see it. I'd rather them make the right decision and not worry about the questions asked. You believe president trump is now open to regime change? I think president trump -- he'll have to speak for himself and the administration will have to speak for themselves but understand more fully today than a week ago that as long as bashar Al Assad is in power you will not achieve the objective of defeating radical Islam and terrorism in Syria. You've heard from some of your colleagues that they believe the president wasn't authorized to launch these. If he does go in the direction you're suggesting moving towards regime change in Syria, should he come to congress first? First the president was authorized to conduct this strike. He's not asking to are a declaration of war. 'Not committing ground troops over an extended period of time but dealing with ex-gent circumstances and not own does he have the right but the obligation to act. Obviously this is going to be a broader long-term conflict, it is important he comes to congress because we need to pay for it and it needs to be funded and that's what they will do. Senator Marco Rubio, thanks very much. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.