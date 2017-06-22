Senate Republicans to unveil health care bill 'discussion draft'

More
The bill's details have not been publicized but it is expected to dramatically roll back the expansion of Medicaid, and also establish a system of tax credits to help consumers buy insurance.
3:13 | 06/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate Republicans to unveil health care bill 'discussion draft'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48202690,"title":"Senate Republicans to unveil health care bill 'discussion draft' ","duration":"3:13","description":"The bill's details have not been publicized but it is expected to dramatically roll back the expansion of Medicaid, and also establish a system of tax credits to help consumers buy insurance.","url":"/GMA/video/senate-republicans-unveil-health-care-bill-discussion-draft-48202690","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.