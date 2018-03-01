Transcript for Senior GOP senator announces retirement

President trump facing big changes on capitol hill losing a key ally, Utah senator orrin hatch announced he will retire at the end of this term. A lot of speculation Mitt Romney will run for his seat. Our senior congressional corresent Mary Bruce has more. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, this is a real setback for the president. Orrin hatch, the longest serving senate Republican is the top trump supporter here on the hill. But despite even personal pleas from the president hatch announced he is retiring after 41 years here, the former boxer said it's time to hang up his gloves. This now opens the door for Mitt Romney to make a possible run for the Utah seat. Romney has become an outspoken critic of the president and could be a powerful foe on the hill. He hasn't said what he plans to do next but check this out overnight he changed the locator on his Twitter account from Massachusetts where he was once the former governor to Utah where he is a longtime resident. Everyone up here reading these Twitter tea leaves to try to figure out what he might do next. When he did that people are like, hmm, what's up here. Orrin hatch is just the latest powerful Republican to indicate that he's going to leave office. What does this mean, Mary, for the midterms? Reporter: Yeah, we're seeing a real exodus, hatch joins Jeff flake and Bob corker in announcing they will not seek re-election while in the house you have at least 28 Republicans who announced plans to retire or resign. Now, many of these are lawmakers from deep red states, but this does make what is expected to be an already difficult election year for Republicans even more difficult and, remember, Republicans have already lost that key seat in Alabama, the Democrat dg Jones is expected or will be sworn in here later today. That brings the senate Republican margin down to just one vote which will make their agenda likely more difficult to pass. Does seem that way. Okay, Mary, thank you.

