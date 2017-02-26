Senior Republican calls for special prosecutor to look into alleged Trump campaign contacts with Russia

More
Rep. Darrell Issa of California said an independent prosecutor is needed to probe alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.
2:03 | 02/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senior Republican calls for special prosecutor to look into alleged Trump campaign contacts with Russia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45746857,"title":"Senior Republican calls for special prosecutor to look into alleged Trump campaign contacts with Russia","duration":"2:03","description":"Rep. Darrell Issa of California said an independent prosecutor is needed to probe alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.","url":"/GMA/video/senior-republican-calls-special-prosecutor-alleged-trump-campaign-45746857","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.