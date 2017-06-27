Transcript for Serena Williams fires back at John McEnroe

Turn to that tennis showdown. Serena Williams has fired back at John McEnroe after his backhanded compliment about how she would do on the men's tour. Paula Faris here with that story. Hey, Paula. Backhanded, indeed. Good morning to you. Serena Williams is busy growing her baby due in the fall and basically telling John McEnroe, don't bring me into this. But she also admitted several years ago in an interview that men's tennis and women's tennis are two different sports. The men are a lot faster and serve much harder. Overnight Serena Williams serving up a fiery response to tennis great John McEnroe for these comments. Let's talk about Serena Williams. You say she is the best female player in the world in the book. Best female player ever, no question. Why qualify it. If she played the men's circuit she'd be like 700 in the world. Reporter: Williams tweeting, dear John, I adore and respect you but please, please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day, sir. The tennis legend has long debated where she ranks among tennis greats. Recently in this sit-down interview with rapper common. If I were a man I would be considered the greatest ever's long time ago. Reporter: In 2013 Serena acknowledged there are differences between men's and women's tennis. Calling the games almost two separate sports. The men are a lot faster, and they get -- they serve harder. It's just a different game. Reporter: But the queen of the court has made a career smashing records, winning 23 grand slam titles. Just last January -- 23-time grand slam champion, Serena Williams. Reporter: -- Beating her sister Venus to win the Australian open and set the grand slam titles record all while she was approximately eight weeks pregnant. And Nike recently naming her the greatest athlete ever. She is, indeed, superwoman and going to be a super mother but back to McEnroe this happened during an interview with NPR and he was asked about people wanting him to play Serena Williams in a battle of the sexes like back in the '70s. He says he's thought bit. He can still play but these days at 5 years old he's saying not even his kids think he can beat Serena. What does he think? He doesn't think he could either at 58. He can still play but 58 years old. I have to say I thought Serena's tweet was a drop the mic moment. She doesn't need to say anything else. Let me grow my baby and, again, due in the fall, best of luck to you, Serena. That's it. Back down to ginger with severe

