Transcript for Severe storms move from Texas to Missouri

Now to that severe weather hitting the south overnight. Multiple tornadoes tearing through Texas and now the threat is moving east and ginger is in Memphis where they're bracing for the storms. Good morning, ginger. Good morning, Michael. Breezy now but it was downright dangerous just hours ago. Look at this image again just taken a couple of hours ago in northeastern Memphis. Trees down, big trees in people's yards there, power out for many and this is after a very busy two days of storms of violent 63 plus storm reports in the last 24 hours and those storms still blasting from Chicago to New Orleans this morning. Oh, my gosh, this thing is huge. Reporter: Overnight that same storm producing at least 17 reported tornadoes since Tuesday is on the move. Damaging wind gusts flipping shipping containers in Pasadena, Texas. University of Houston students taking shelter inside their student center as the storm rumbled outside. Taking down trees. Look at that. Right on top of that truck. Reporter: An ef-1 tornado in Houston throwing these cars and ripping the roof off this apartment building. All of a sudden the window just broke and luckily I was able to take cover before anything hit me. Reporter: This Houston man still recovering in the icu after being struck by lightning. His hat charred by the voltage. Others weren't so lucky. In ft. Worth, Texas, at least two children died after being electrocuted by downed power lines and in rockwall, Texas, these folks picking up the pieces after 90 to 95-mile-per-hour straight-line winds blasted through their homes. That same storm is going to bring a cold front that will blast through between 3 and 7:00 P.M. And timed it out. The storms start to pop in afternoon and evening where the threat lies for damaging wind, possibility of tornadoes and hail then it moves east into the mid-atlantic. You could see flash flooding on Friday and even the potential for strong winds and hail and guess what, guys, snow in the northeast. I'll tell you who gets up to a foot in a few minutes. Now to the most ambitious

