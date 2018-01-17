Transcript for Sexual assault victims confront former Olympic doctor in court

Now to that emotional testimony in the gymnastics abuse case, dozens of victims confronted team usa doctor Larry Nassar with tears and anger about his crimes. ABC's linsey Davis has the story. Reporter: Trembling and tearful. And I have experienced flashback nightmares of the abuse. Reporter: On Tuesday 28 women stared down their monster, Larry Nassar, the former usa gymnastics team doctor given another title on Tuesday by one of his victims who called him quite possibly the greatest sexual predator of all time. Without my knowledge or concept I had engaged in my first sexual experience by kindergarten. Reporter: Kyle Stephens was a family friend and later baby-sitter for Nassar and his family. You used bmy body for six years for your own sexual gratifation. That is unforgivable. Reporter: Just on Monday one of the biggest names in usa gymnastics, Simone Biles, said she too was abused by the former team doctor. More than 140 women have accused Nassar of sexual abuse including gymnastics' brightest star, gabby Douglas, Mckayla Maroney and Aly raisman who says the blame isn't just on Nassar. It's not something that any of us are excited and happy to share about. It's not something you want to think about. But usa gymnastics is ignoring us. Reporter: At times Nassar wiped away his own tears as he listened to victim after victim detail his years of sexual abuse and their subs equent loss of childhood. Mckayla Maroney received over a million dollars in a settlement from usa gymnastics and signed a N nondisclosure agreement which includes a $100,000 fine for talking publicly about her molestation but latet night usa gymnastics released a statement saying they will not seek any money from Maroney if she decides to speak out about her victimization. How could they enforce that? He could not. There are many that were going to step up and pay that. Pay the $100,000 fine, right. A moment of joy in Puerto

